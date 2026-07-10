Exide's Bengaluru Lithium-Ion Cell Plant to Generate Revenue From Q3: CEO

"We expect revenue to start flowing in from the Bengaluru plant by the third quarter. Initially, we will replace imported lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells for our Gujarat battery pack plant catering to the three-wheeler segment. By the end of the fiscal, we also expect supplies for certain two-wheeler battery pack applications and nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) cells for OEMs, subject to the homologation and approval process," Roy told reporters.