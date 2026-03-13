Anthropic Invests $100Mn in Claude Partner Network as SaaSpocalypse Fears Grip IT

“Anthropic is the most committed AI company in the world to the partner ecosystem—and we’re putting $100 million behind that this year to prove it,” said Steve Corfield, Head of Global Business Development and Partnerships, Anthropic. He added that the programme’s certification systems, co-investment initiatives and dedicated partner teams are designed to help organisations of all sizes build services around Claude and move enterprise deployments from proof-of-concept stages into full-scale production.