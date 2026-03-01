GST Collection Grows 8.1% To Over ₹1.83 Lakh Cr in Feb

Net cess revenue was Rs 5,063 crore, down from Rs 13,481 crore in February last year. GST rates on about 375 items were slashed, making goods cheaper, effective September 2025. Also, four tax slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent were merged into two of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, with a highest 40 per cent slab for a select few ultra luxury goods and tobacco products.