Soft Government Nudge, India Demand Led Us to Decide to List at Home First: Yotta’s Sunil Gupta

A

Actually, I was preparing myself to ring the bell on NASDAQ. I think there were a couple of factors that made us shift from the USA to India for public listing. See, as you know, my entire business, my entire story, my entire narrative is in India. It's all sovereign. And we are working so closely with the Government of India. So, there was definitely a nudge that, you know, why are we not doing it in India? I mean, it was like a soft nudge.

The good part is that on our own, we actually saw the type of response and the level of enthusiasm we are getting in India. See, let's understand that when you are going to global private equity, they are exposed to different markets in the world. They are exposed to a saturated and mature market like the USA also, and India is one of the options for them. While everybody will praise, oh, Yotta, you are doing great and all these things, fine. But suddenly they say, oh, we have to factor in the India risk also. Suddenly, how they perceive things starts changing.

So, we were going through that. There were a lot of commitments and all these things. Nothing stops me from going to the USA again. And that is my plan for sure, that I can raise in India, I can raise in the USA also. But I thought, since all my conditions are in India, my customers are in India, people know me, and are giving me a fantastic response here, why don’t I first raise in India and then go to the USA? So, it was just a matter of sequencing, not stopping that path altogether. And I can tell you that ever since we decided that, and then we immediately, you know, put in the fund, the managers did a good job. The last two to three months have been maybe validating what we thought about it.