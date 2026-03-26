Adani Eyes Data Centre Deals with Meta, Google in $100Bn AI Infrastructure Push

Adani Group partners with Meta and Google to expand data centre operations
Flipkart holds discussions for facilities as part of a $100 billion digital infrastructure push
The group leverages its renewable energy and land bank for hyperscale AI expansion
Billionaire Gautam Adani is set to partner with technology giants such as Meta and Google to expand the data centre business of the Adani Group, according to a report by Bloomberg.
Flipkart is also reportedly in discussions with the group, which is currently exploring multiple sites across Indian states for setting up new facilities.
The talks are part of a broader $100 billion digital infrastructure push by the Adani Group, aimed at positioning itself as a key provider of land and renewable energy for hyperscale data centres.
While discussions remain at a preliminary stage and specific locations have not yet been finalised, the development highlights intensifying competition in India’s digital infrastructure space. These resources are increasingly critical for powering artificial intelligence and cloud services globally.
Adani Data Centre Plan
In February 2026, the Adani Group announced a $100 billion direct investment commitment to build renewable energy-powered, AI-ready data centres by 2035.
The initiative builds on the existing capabilities of AdaniConnex, which currently has a 2GW national data centre capacity. The group plans to expand this to 5GW, aiming to create what it describes as the world’s largest integrated data centre platform.
Speaking on the investment, Gautam Adani said the world is entering an “Intelligence Revolution” more transformative than previous industrial revolutions. He emphasised that the group is leveraging its strengths in data centres and green energy to build a complete five-layer AI stack, with a focus on India’s technological sovereignty. According to him, India is poised to move beyond being a consumer of AI technologies to becoming a creator and exporter of intelligence.
The Adani Group estimates that its investment could catalyse an additional $150 billion across sectors such as server manufacturing, electrical infrastructure, sovereign cloud platforms, and allied industries by 2035. Combined, this could result in the creation of a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the next decade.
As part of its strategy, the group plans to deploy a 5GW integrated data centre platform that combines renewable power generation, transmission infrastructure, and AI compute into a unified architecture.
This setup is designed to support high-density computing clusters and next-generation AI workloads, while also ensuring carbon-neutral power usage and data sovereignty through dedicated capacity for Indian large language models and national data initiatives.
The project will be supported by Adani Green Energy, including its Khavda renewable energy project, along with an additional $55 billion investment in renewables and battery storage.
The group also plans to invest in domestic manufacturing of critical infrastructure and integrate its AI-based industry cloud with the PM Gati Shakti initiative to enhance logistics, port operations, and industrial efficiency.