6G to Drive Next Leap in Human Civilisation: Scindia Stresses Interoperability, Innovation, Inclusivity

The era of 6G will mark the next leap in human civilisation, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday, emphasising that global interoperability across networks, devices, and services, a common technical framework, accelerated innovation, and a strong commitment to inclusivity would be key to unlocking the full potential of technology.
Speaking at an international workshop on 6G standardisation, the minister noted that the world is at the threshold of a new technolgical epoch.
The era of 6G will not only represent exponential jump in speeds and latency but also next leap for human civilisation from both digital and technology perspective, he said.
The minister emphasised the need for a multi-pronged approach, underlining four key elements.
"Our decisive role has to be based on four key pillars. First to ensure global interoperability between devices, networks and services. And this has to be the case across the world so the world communicates seamlessly across a global unified communication ecosystem," he said.
Other aspects include creation of common technical framework, acceleration of innovation and research for transforming lab breakthroughs into real-world solutions.
"The fourth and most important is to ensure inclusive growth and indigenous innovation and open standards to create that level playing field," Scindia added.