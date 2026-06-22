60% Surveyed Professionals Say AI Now Central to HR Operations: Report

Sixty per cent of respondents said AI is now a top priority across HR functions.
Forty-two per cent reported significant improvements in HR speed and efficiency from AI.
The report said AI is also reducing manual work and supporting smarter workforce planning.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming central to human resource management, with 60% of professionals surveyed saying it is now a top focus across HR functions, while another 15% reported its growing importance in areas such as recruitment and onboarding, according to a survey-based report.
The 'AI As The New HR Priority -- Efficiency, Cost and Workforce Impact' report is based on a survey among 1,811 HR professional across industries conducted between May 7-31.
Over 60 per cent of professionals believe AI is now a top priority across HR functions, while another 15% say it is becoming a growing priority across recruitment, onboarding, routine HR operations, workforce staffing and HR solutions firm Genius HRTech DigiPoll Survey, 'AI As The New HR Priority - Efficiency, Cost and Workforce Impact' has revealed.
According to the findings of the report, 60% of respondents identified improving efficiency and productivity as the primary reason for AI adoption, followed by 20% who believe organisations are leveraging AI to reduce costs and optimise workforce management.
It found that AI is already transforming day-to-day HR operations, with 42% of respondents reporting significant improvements in the speed and efficiency of HR processes and another 29% noting moderate gains, indicating that automation is making recruitment, onboarding and employee services faster and more seamless.
Beyond efficiency, AI is also influencing workforce structures as 42% of professionals believe AI is reducing reliance on manual or repetitive roles, while 37% feel it is enabling smarter workforce planning, signalling a shift towards technology-enabled, skill-first organisations.
"Successful AI adoption is not about replacing people, it is about empowering them. Businesses that combine intelligent automation with human expertise, transparency and ethical governance will build stronger, more resilient workplaces," Genius HRTech Chairman R P Yadav said.