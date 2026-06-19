OpenAI Brings In Ex-Trump AI Advisor Dean Ball As AI Policy Battle Intensifies

OpenAI has appointed former White House AI advisor Dean Ball to lead a newly created Strategic Futures team.
The move comes as AI regulation debates intensify and rival Anthropic faces pressure from the US government.
OpenAI has also recruited Google AI veteran Noam Shazeer in a major talent move.
OpenAI is expanding both its technical and policy leadership after hiring former White House AI advisor Dean Ball to lead a newly created policy division, while also bringing in prominent AI researcher Noam Shazeer from Google.
Ball announced on X that he will join OpenAI on July 6 as head of a new team called Strategic Futures, which will focus on shaping the company’s approach to frontier AI policy and long-term governance.
“I am pleased and honored to announce that, on July 6, I’ll be joining OpenAI as leader of a new team called Strategic Futures,” Ball wrote. “Our mandate will be to help the company’s leadership shape frontier AI policy.”
OpenAI Strengthens Policy Leadership
Ball brings significant Washington experience to OpenAI. He previously served as senior policy adviser for AI and emerging technology at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, where he was the primary author of the US government’s AI Action Plan before later joining the Foundation for American Innovation as senior fellow.
Ball will report directly to OpenAI Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon and lead a “small, high-agency team” focused on catastrophic AI risk, recursive self-improvement, labour market disruption and the relationship between frontier AI companies and governments.
In a blog post announcing the move, Ball said AI governance is entering a more difficult phase. He wrote that the first phase of AI governance between late 2022 and early 2026 had been “easy mode,” but warned that the next phase would involve “more politics and higher stakes.”
Move Comes Amid Growing AI Rivalry
Ball’s appointment comes at a sensitive moment in the AI industry as rival company Anthropic has reportedly come under pressure from the US government after restrictions were imposed on its latest AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5.
At the same time, OpenAI has also recruited Noam Shazeer, one of the key architects behind modern generative AI and co-author of the landmark Attention Is All You Need research paper. Shazeer had recently left Google after previously leading work on Gemini and founding startup Character.AI.
The dual appointments signal OpenAI’s push to strengthen both its technological edge and policy influence as the global AI race increasingly shifts beyond innovation and into regulation.