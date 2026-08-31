IOC Boosted LPG Output By 30% Amid Hormuz Disruption, Refineries Ran Above Capacity

IOC used 24-hour control rooms, daily reviews and real-time market monitoring to respond to supply gaps, he said, adding that the company had maintained product availability despite a "significant shift away from Middle Eastern crude grades." "Despite a significant shift away from Middle Eastern crude grades, our refineries operated above 100% utilisation, LPG production was ramped up by nearly 30% within a short period, and our gas business maintained supplies to priority sectors while securing additional LNG from diversified geographies," he said.