Private Credit Not Replacing Banks, but Complementing Them, Says Ascertis' Kanchan Jain

A

India’s private credit market has entered a meaningful growth phase, with significant growth still to come given the level of under-penetration. With total assets under management at $25-30 billion, private credit represents less than 1% of the country’s GDP and only 1.2% of total corporate lending and in relative terms, this is compared to 10% of the penetration of a more mature market.

Over the last few years, growth has been driven by structural gaps and limitations in traditional wholesale debt capital, increasing sophistication and growth needs of borrowers and a deeper understanding of private credit among investors.

What is important to recognise is that private credit is not replacing banks - it is complementing them. Many Indian businesses today are promoter‑led, well‑established, and scaling rapidly. Their capital needs are often complex, requiring flexibility around structure, tenor, end use and timing. These are areas where banks, constrained by regulation and risk frameworks, are not always best positioned to deliver.

Private credit addresses this gap by providing tailored, non‑dilutive capital anchored in a deep understanding of business fundamentals and cash flows. Over time, this will make private credit a permanent and meaningful part of India’s corporate financing ecosystem.