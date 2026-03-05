US Biotech Funding, Rising M&A Signal Gradual CDMO Revival: Nandini Piramal

A

As per recent EY Report, women account for nearly 45% of India’s STEM graduates, one of the highest proportions globally. In pharma specifically, women have strong representation across R& D, quality, regulatory and clinical research functions. That shift in perception matters for young professionals evaluating long term career paths.

That said, representation alone does not determine career choices. The Indian pharmaceutical industry, valued at around $50 billion and ranked third globally by volume, is inherently attractive, offering global exposure, high scientific rigor, and the opportunity to work on therapies that directly improve patient outcomes. The blend of science, scale, and social impact draws talent across genders.

What visible leadership truly does is remove psychological barriers. It strengthens mentorship networks, reinforces meritocracy and signals that advancement is performance driven. Over time, that normalisation deepens the talent pipeline and supports more sustainable leadership diversity across the sector.