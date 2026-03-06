Metropolis to Deepen North India Push, Open to Acquiring Quality Labs: Promoter Ameera Shah

A

It's been a very interesting year for us. As we said, our focus on North India is very high, and that was really the focus last year. We did four acquisitions last year, three of which were in North India, which clearly signifies our focus and attention on the region. Earlier, North India contributed about 8% of our revenue, and now it accounts for about 17–18% of the group’s revenue. That is a very significant jump for us because we believe North India is a very large and opportune territory. There is a significant lack of access in many markets, and people often travel to bigger cities for tertiary and specialty care.

We wanted to make sure that we are able to provide the kind of diagnostics and services that people across the region need. With that in mind, we have set up many labs across the region.

Doctors are now beginning to recognise Metropolis as a super-specialty player in North India across areas such as genomics, neurology, oncology and multiple specialty segments. I think it has been a good move for us. There is still a lot more for us to do in the North, so this is not the end—it is very much the beginning, and an exciting one.