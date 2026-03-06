PW School of Start-Ups Alumna Modge Cakes Secures ₹1 Cr on Shark Tank Season 5

Kolkata-based Modge – by Land of Cakes secured ₹1 crore for 9% equity from Anupam Mittal
Founder Megha Sarayan initially sought the funding at a ₹25 crore valuation
The 26-year-old entrepreneur is an alumna of PW School of Startups, specifically the Aarambh 6.0 bootcamp
Alumna of PW School of Start-ups, the entrepreneurship arm of PhysicsWallah, Modge - by Land of Cakes has raised ₹1 crore in funding on Shark Tank India Season 5.
The investment was made by Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of People Group and an angel investor, in exchange for 9% equity. Mittal backed the venture after recognising the founder’s determination and clarity of vision during the pitch.
Megha Sarayan, a 26-year-old entrepreneur, has been building Kolkata-based Modge as a mood-based cravings brand offering a range of vegetarian cakes, desserts, and savoury treats.
Founded in 2017, the company operates through cloud kitchens and physical outlets in Kolkata and Hyderabad. The brand has developed a strong affinity around handcrafted baked goods that blend creativity, indulgence, and innovation. Her journey reflects a transition from instinct-driven entrepreneurship to a more process-led and scalable business model, a shift that gained national visibility through her appearance on the show.
Reflecting on her journey, Sarayan said, “Shark Tank was always a dream for me, and I knew that to stand on that stage, I couldn’t just have a good product; I needed a business that could speak for itself. I had been running Modge for years, but I realised I needed an organised system to scale ahead. I enrolled myself in Aarambh, a five-day residential startup immersion programme by PW School of Startups. The mentorship changed my perception of numbers and scale. The programme helped me bring structure to what I had built. This further helped me build confidence to walk into Shark Tank and present my business.”
Sarayan is an alumna of Aarambh 6.0, a start-up mentorship bootcamp under PW School of Startups, where early-stage and growth-stage founders are guided on business structuring, operational discipline, and investor readiness. The programme focuses on helping founders refine their ideas into organised ventures with long-term scalability.
Commenting on the development, Gopal Sharma, Chief Operating Officer at PhysicsWallah, said, “Seeing Megha secure funding on a platform like Shark Tank India makes us immensely proud. These achievements bring forth the importance of mentorship that nurtures ideas and instils real-world business thinking. Our aim at PW School of Startups has been to support founders in building sustainable organisations and structuring their ideas so that young entrepreneurs can create lasting foundations.”
With the new funding, Sarayan plans to strengthen Modge’s offline presence while continuing to scale its cloud kitchen operations, positioning the brand as a cravings-led consumer business.