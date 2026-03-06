PW School of Start-Ups Alumna Modge Cakes Secures ₹1 Cr on Shark Tank Season 5

Reflecting on her journey, Sarayan said, “Shark Tank was always a dream for me, and I knew that to stand on that stage, I couldn’t just have a good product; I needed a business that could speak for itself. I had been running Modge for years, but I realised I needed an organised system to scale ahead. I enrolled myself in Aarambh, a five-day residential startup immersion programme by PW School of Startups. The mentorship changed my perception of numbers and scale. The programme helped me bring structure to what I had built. This further helped me build confidence to walk into Shark Tank and present my business.”