More Women Leading Large Platforms Normalises Leadership Diversity: Paisabazaar CEO Santosh Agarwal

A

In India, financial decision-making at the household level has traditionally been male-led. While more women today are financially independent and earning, participation in formal financial products still lags. At Paisabazaar, for instance, women account for roughly 10% of our 5.7 crore consumer base.

A significant proportion of women even today still rely on fathers or spouses for major financial decisions like tax planning and investments, which indicates that behavioural and awareness gaps persist alongside access gaps.

The industry has made progress — we see Banks offering preferential home loan rates for women, specialised savings products, and targeted business loans. But I would say that the financial services industry still has a large opportunity to treat women as a core customer segment by developing more products tailored to their income patterns, career breaks, entrepreneurship journeys, and risk preferences.

The larger issue, however, is financial literacy. Personal finance needs to be embedded into mainstream education as a life skill — not just for women, but for all young Indians. Sustainable inclusion will come when financial confidence grows alongside financial independence.