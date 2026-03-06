Access to Capital Remains a Consistent Barrier for Women Entrepreneurs: Saregama Vice Chair Avarna Jain

A

I can only speak from my own experience and I have never personally felt evaluated differently because I am a woman. Perhaps that is a function of my family environment, or the circumstances in which I grew up and work. I was always encouraged to focus on competence, not comparison.

At Saregama, expectations are performance-driven. The business is over a century old; it demands rigour from anyone who leads it. The landscape overall has certainly evolved, with more women stepping into decision-making roles in legacy groups. But in my own journey, the benchmark has simply been delivery.