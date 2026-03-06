Why Women Still Lag in Fintech Leadership: IPO-Bound Kissht’s Shwetha Iyer Explains

A

Fintech is a relatively young industry, but leadership pipelines still reflect older financial institutions where women historically had lower representation. The issue is less about capability and more about visibility and early access to decision-making roles.

Personally, I don’t see my journey through the lens of having to prove myself twice. In high-growth environments, credibility tends to come from impact. When you are accountable for outcomes like growth, revenue, and customer experience, the conversation quickly shifts from who you are to what you deliver.

My focus has always been on building functions that drive real business outcomes. When that happens, the rest tends to take care of itself.