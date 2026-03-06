A

I think they are doing fantastic. In the marketing space today, you see many more women than before.

First of all, I firmly believe that roles should never be gendered. They have to be gender-agnostic. There should be no bias between men and women. It’s about giving everyone equal opportunity and the full right to own any role. Men should have as much right to take up a role as women, and vice versa.

Having said that, I do feel women today are becoming much more confident compared to what we saw in the past. That’s largely because of greater exposure, a more liberalised world and organisations becoming more understanding of different perspectives. Organisations today are quite supportive. But it is also important for every woman to speak for herself. Brands and organisations can support you only if you voice your aspirations. A large part of your career is something you have to take ownership of.

And as I often say, do what you love. Don’t try to emulate someone else’s career path. What has worked for me may not work for someone else, and what works for someone else may not work for me. Define your own path, stay true to it, and you will remain relevant. Most importantly, it’s important to be happy.