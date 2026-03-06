Women Must Move From Participation to Leadership in Mining: Vedanta CEO Deshnee Naidoo

A

The defining moments that shaped me professionally and personally stem from the intersection of opportunity and circumstance.

I was awarded an Anglo American bursary to study engineering in 1994, which is how I entered the mining industry.

I became Chief of Staff to the CEO of Anglo American, Cynthia Carroll, in 2009 and thereafter became the first non-CA CFO for the Thermal Coal division. Seeing one of the most powerful women in mining in action made my career dream feel closer to reality — both in the way she drove for results and in how she remained a ‘hands-on mum’.

I became CEO of Vedanta Zinc International in 2014, at 38. Our Chairman, Anil Agarwal’s belief in me motivated me to go above and beyond. We built the greenfield Gamsberg Zinc Mine project in South Africa 46 years after its discovery. Our Chairman’s purpose of giving back to society deeply shaped my leadership approach.

As CEO of Vale Base Metals in 2023, we carved out the business from the Group at a $26 billion valuation to better support the global energy transition.

As CEO of the Vedanta Group for the past year, I have been leading the organisation through its demerger and multiple growth plans to support India’s rising demand for natural resources.

All these diverse experiences and defining moments have taught me about innovation in business transformation, taking stakeholders along, using positions of authority to serve society, and embedding safety and sustainability into all solutions.