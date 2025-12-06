Mumbai-Based SMFG India Credit Rolls Out One-Day Menstrual Leave Policy for Women Employees

SMFG India Credit has introduced one paid menstrual leave day each month for all women employees
The leave will be processed automatically and will not require approvals
The company says this step strengthens its focus on employee well-being and modern workforce expectations
SMFG India Credit has announced a paid menstrual leave policy for all women employees. The policy has come into effect from December 2, 2025. The policy has been applied across its offices nationwide, the company said in an official statement.
Under the new policy, women employees will be allowed one paid day of menstrual leave each month. This is in addition to their regular leaves. These leaves will be granted automatically, without the need for a manager’s approval or a medical note.
With this, the company joins the small but growing list of Indian companies offering menstrual leave across the country, even as several states continue to weigh similar measures, the statement read.
“As organisations evolve to meet the expectations of a modern workforce, employee-centric policies become indispensable. At SMFG India Credit, we have proactively implemented menstrual leave across our pan-India offices to reinforce our focus on inclusion and the holistic well-being of women employees,” said Ravi Narayanan, managing director and CEO, SMFG India Credit.
“We remain aligned with the evolving labour landscape in India and are proud to champion policies that strengthen trust, inclusion, and corporate responsibility within the financial services sector,” said Gaurav Terdal, chief human resources officer, SMFG India Credit.
The menstrual leave policy builds on SMICC’s existing initiatives centered on women’s health and professional development. The company already offers creche facilities, IVF support, OPD benefits, and maternity care.
SMFG India Credit is a subsidiary of Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, which operates across urban and rural markets, catering to both retail and small business customers. Its portfolio spans personal, business, home, and vehicle loans, along with SME financing and loans against property.
The company has also collaborated with PhonePe to provide collateral-free credit to its merchants. This alliance enables SMFG India Credit to offer Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) loans to registered merchants on the PhonePe platform, many of whom are based in tier 2 and 3 towns across the country.
This collaboration deepens its commitment to its extensive merchant base by delivering instant, accessible credit solutions that fuel business expansion and support long-term growth.