Wipro, Google Cloud Team Up To Scale Gemini Enterprise, Agentic AI Across Business Workflows

Wipro is expanding its partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate enterprise-wide AI adoption.
The company plans to equip more than 10,000 AI-certified specialists, including 1,500 Forward Deployed Engineers, with advanced AI capabilities.
Wipro has also launched the LIFT framework to help businesses scale agentic AI across core workflows.
Wipro has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate the adoption of Gemini Enterprise and agentic AI across enterprise operations, the IT services company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.
As part of the expanded partnership, Wipro will scale its internal use of Gemini Enterprise and equip more than 10,000 AI-certified specialists with advanced AI capabilities. This includes a dedicated team of more than 1,500 Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) who will work on scaling AI adoption from pilot projects to wider enterprise deployment.
“AI is foundational to how Wipro is shaping its future, driving innovation, transforming operations, and delivering differentiated value for our clients,” said Kanwar Singh, Managing Partner and Global Head of Technology Services, Wipro.
Wipro Launches LIFT Framework For AI Adoption
Wipro has launched the LIFT (Launch-Ignite-Flywheel-Transform) framework to help enterprises move from basic automation towards wider use of agentic AI.
The framework integrates Gemini Enterprise with Wipro’s AI delivery platforms, WINGS and WEGA, under its Wipro Intelligence suite. The company said this will allow businesses to deploy secure AI agents across multi-step workflows.
Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud, said the partnership was helping enterprises scale AI across their organisations. “By embedding Gemini Enterprise into their own operations and their customer-facing platforms, Wipro is demonstrating how AI transformation drives tangible efficiency,” he said.
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Wipro said its internal deployment of Gemini Enterprise is focused on workflows including compliance, HR and sales intelligence. The company is using Gemini’s reasoning and long-context capabilities to build autonomous AI agents aimed at moving beyond task-level automation.
AI Push Extends To Software Engineering
Wipro has also integrated Antigravity Command Line Interface into its software engineering ecosystem. The company said the integration enables agentic workflows that assist developers with planning, coding, testing and application modernisation.
According to Wipro, the move has delivered measurable improvements in development processes, including higher productivity in custom application development and a reduction in post-production defects.
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The company said the expanded partnership combines Google Cloud’s AI capabilities with Wipro’s consulting and engineering expertise to help clients move AI projects from experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment.