Why Adani’s $1.2 Bn Copper Smelter Is Starved of Ore

Falling ore grades are adding pressure to supply. Global average copper ore grades fell by about 25% between 2003 and 2013. In Chile, grades dropped 30% between 2005 and 2019. Lower grades mean more waste, higher costs, and increased energy and water requirements. Many mines are in water-stressed regions, creating competition with local communities and raising the risk of conflict. Desalination is an option but requires significant capital. Chile and Peru also face seismic risks that could disrupt mining operations.