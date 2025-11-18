Copper Futures Extend Losses As Fed Rate-Cut Hopes Dim

Copper prices extended their losing streak for the third consecutive day on Tuesday in futures trade as fading expectations of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December dented investor sentiment.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper futures for the December contract declined by ₹8.35, or 0.83%, to ₹1,001.40 per kilogram in a business turnover of 4,883 lots.
Traders said persistent weakness in copper prices was driven by uncertainty over the US monetary policy outlook and a lack of fresh macroeconomic data cues.
On the global front, Copper prices also remained under pressure. On the London Metals Exchange (LME), copper futures fell by USD 96.50, or 0.90%, to USD 10,682.75 per tonne. Similarly, Comex copper futures were quoting 0.45% lower to USD 4.96 per pound.
"Copper extended its decline on the LME as fading confidence in a December Fed rate cut and policymakers' cautious stance, amid limited clarity on labour and inflation trends, kept sentiment subdued," brokerage firm Kotak Securities said in a note.
The note further added that the absence of fresh US macroeconomic data, which typically acts as a key anchor for rate expectations and the dollar, added to market unease.