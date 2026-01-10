Sony’s India Unit to Lay Off Over 100 Employees Amid Restructuring Efforts

Sony Pictures Networks India will lay off over 100 employees as part of a restructuring to cut costs and revamp its business.
The job cuts and management reshuffle come as the company’s TV business slows and digital growth fails to fully make up for the decline.
The move follows similar workforce reductions across the media industry as companies face pressure on profits.
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), is planning to lay off more than 100 employees as part of a restructuring exercise aimed at cutting costs and reshaping its business. The company, which is officially named Culver Max Entertainment, runs 28 television channels, including Sony Entertainment Television, Sony Max and SonyLIV digital streaming platform. Notably, these three platforms are also expected to reshuffle their senior management, The Economic Times reported.
According to the report, SPNI is considering outsourcing some post-production work, a move that could affect several jobs. Other roles likely to be impacted are in marketing, advertising sales and backend broadcast operations.
This is the first major restructuring under SPNI’s CEO Gaurav Banerjee, who took charge in August 2024. The company had already begun a reorganisation earlier this year and is expected to announce a new organisational structure by the end of January, the report said.
The changes come as SPNI’s TV business continues to slow, and growth from its digital platforms has not been enough to make up for the losses.
Employee benefit expenses rose 21% to ₹652 crore in financial year 2024-25 (FY25), while net profit fell sharply to ₹456 crore from ₹843 crore a year earlier. Revenue also declined, even as overall expenses increased, according to financial data cited in the report.
Apart from job cuts, SPNI is expected to give additional responsibilities to existing leaders and streamline its TV and digital businesses.
Notably, several senior executives have left the company over the past two years, including former Sony Entertainment Television head Neeraj Vyas and former SonyLIV head Danish Khan. Meanwhile, it recently appointed Ankur Shrivastava as associate vice president, who took on the role in December 2025.
Sony Pictures Entertainment, part of Japan’s Sony Group, earns about 10% of its global revenue and profit from India, making it one of its key markets outside the US. SPNI’s move follows similar workforce reductions by rivals such as JioStar and Zee Entertainment, which have also been under pressure to improve profitability, ET reported.