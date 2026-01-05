  1. home
  2. News
  3. Copper futures rise to 130455 per kg on firm global cues supply concerns

Copper Futures Rise to ₹1,304.55 Per Kg on Firm Global Cues, Supply Concerns

Copper prices rose more than 1% to ₹1,306.45 per kg in futures trade on Monday, tracking firm trends in the global markets amid continuous supply concerns

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
NS Energy
Copper Futures Rise to ₹1,304.55 Per Kg on Firm Global Cues, Supply Concerns Photo: NS Energy
info_icon

Copper prices rose more than 1% to ₹1,306.45 per kg in futures trade on Monday, tracking firm trends in the global markets amid continuous supply concerns.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper futures for January delivery rose ₹19.35, or 1.5%, to ₹1,306.45 per kilogram in a business turnover of 13,926 lots.

Similarly, the February contract for the red metal increased ₹20.90, or 1.6 %, to ₹1,324.60 per kg in 4,771 lots.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

On the global front, Comex copper futures for March delivery went up 3.2% to $5.87 per pound while the red metal on the London Metals Exchange (LME) rose by $334.75, or 2.67%, to $12,849.70 per tonne.

Related Content
Related Content

According to Axis Securities, copper futures were trading higher and hovering near its record highs on Monday.

The supply of copper has come under pressure following halted operations at Freeport-McMoRan's Grasberg mine in Indonesia, which accounts for nearly 3 per cent of global supply, after a fatal incident, the brokerage said in a note.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×