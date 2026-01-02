  1. home
Copper Futures Rise to ₹1,304.55 Per Kg on Firm Global Cues, Supply Concerns

Copper prices rose nearly 1% to ₹1,304.55 per kg in the futures trade on Friday, tracking strong trends in the global markets amid persistent supply concerns

PTI
NS Energy
Copper Industry Photo: NS Energy
Copper prices rose nearly 1% to ₹1,304.55 per kg in the futures trade on Friday, tracking strong trends in the global markets amid persistent supply concerns.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper futures for January delivery rose ₹12.05, or 0.93%, to ₹1,304.55 per kilogram in a business turnover of 13,816 lots.

Similarly, the February contract for the red metal increased by ₹ 11.20, or 0.85%, to ₹1,322.45 per kg in 4,392 lots.

On the global front, Comex copper futures for March delivery went up 0.83% to $5.73 per pound while the red metal on the London Metals Exchange (LME) was trading 0.23% higher at $12,494 per tonne.

According to Axis Securities, Comex copper futures are trading higher, driven by supply-side constraints from mine outages worldwide. Robust demand from China and global markets supported prices above the $5.6 level.

Looking ahead, the brokerage firm said "in 2026, copper is expected to trade with a positive bias, as potential stimulus measures from China and ongoing supply-side concerns may bolster investor sentiment". 

