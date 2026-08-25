Wazirx Launches AI Trading Co-Pilot To Streamline Crypto Research And Execution

"Crypto markets operate 24/7, but traders should not have to spend their day moving between charts, news feeds and trading screens," said Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX. "WazirX AI combines market research, portfolio monitoring and trade preparation into one conversation, reducing the time and effort required to evaluate an opportunity and act on it. The AI streamlines the workflow, and enables a faster and easier decision making process." WazirX said users can request live portfolio briefings covering account value, profit and loss and open positions, as well as receive daily morning updates. Before a trade is placed, the assistant displays the user's live portfolio and uses their risk preferences to recommend a position size.