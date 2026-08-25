I4C Widens Crackdown On Fraudulent Loan Apps, Orders Removal Of Three More From Play Store

I4C directs Google to remove three loan apps, Horizon Cash Service, Money Score Monitor and Zelicredit, over data theft allegations
Apps allegedly promised low-interest quick loans before charging borrowers exorbitant interest
Move follows August 7 takedown of six similar apps and separate Firebase-linked notices this month
The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) has asked Google to remove three more loan applications from the Play Store, continuing its action against fraudulent lending apps. The direction came from the agency, which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
A notice dated August 19, reviewed by Moneycontrol, said I4C's Threat Analytics Unit had found three apps engaged in malicious lending practices, aimed at Android users searching for fast loan approvals.
The notice said the apps, Horizon Cash Service, Money Score Monitor and Zelicredit, presented themselves as genuine lenders offering quick approvals at low interest rates. Borrowers were later charged unusually high interest once the loans were released, the agency said.
I4C also alleged that the apps collected large volumes of personal data from users' phones after being installed. "Once downloaded, the transnational criminals are harvesting sensitive information like personal identifiable information (PII) viz, Aadhaar card details, financial details, accessing contacts, gallery, camera, etc.," the notice reportedly stated.
The agency said the apps had been advertised digitally on the Play Store itself. Google was asked to disable access to the three app URLs within three hours of receiving the notice, issued under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, along with Rule 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules, 2021. Google has since complied with the order.
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Follows Earlier Takedown Of Six Apps
This marks the second such notice from I4C this month. On August 7, the agency had directed Google to remove six other loan apps, LoanOrbit, Hisab, Nexus Loan, One Fund, Credit Factor and Mobile Credit Prairie, citing similar concerns.
That notice had also accused the apps of promising low interest rates before seeking inflated repayments, and of collecting Aadhaar details, financial information and access to users' contacts, galleries and cameras. Those apps, too, were reportedly promoted through Play Store advertisements.
The crackdown has not been limited to loan apps alone. I4C had earlier this month also issued takedown notices for malicious websites and databases hosted on Google's Firebase platform. According to a Reuters report, at least 57 such Firebase-hosted websites and databases were flagged in August over concerns including malware distribution and theft of financial data.