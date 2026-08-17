Ola Electric Unveils Full-Stack Energy Storage Portfolio From Home To Grid

He further said,"Ola Shakti extends that innovation across every scale, from the home to the grid, helping India store and use clean energy intelligently. It is the natural next step as we leverage our Gigafactory, indigenous LFP cells, and nationwide network to deliver reliable, affordable energy storage without incremental capital intensity." Shakti Gen2 serves as the residential entry point, combining battery backup, intelligent energy management and solar storage in one system, the company said.