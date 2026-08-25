Industrial Power Tariff Hike: WBSEDCL Says Proposed Rise Capped To DVC Area, Rates Still Competitive

WBSEDCL has two tariff regimes. In the DVC command area, WBSEDCL and the Corporation have a common distribution licence, covering areas on both sides of the Damodar river in parts of Burdwan, Howrah, Hooghly and Bankura. Outside the DVC command area, WBSEDCL is the sole distribution licensee and follows a separate tariff structure, officials said.