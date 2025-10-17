Waaree Energies reported more than two-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 871.21 crore in the July-September quarter on the back of higher revenues.
It had clocked a net profit of Rs 375.66 crore in the same period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year.
The company's total income rose to Rs 6,226.54 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,663.47 crore in Q2FY25.
Waaree Energies' expenses also increased to Rs 4,995.08 crore from Rs 3,164.63 crore in the year-ago period.
The board of the company also approved a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for FY ending March 2026. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, October 24, 2025, and the dividend will be paid to the shareholders on Thursday, November 06, 2025.
In a separate statement, Amit Paithankar, Whole Time Director & CEO, Waaree Energies Ltd said: “This quarter is the best ever quarter in terms of revenue and profitability. Our EBITDA margin expanded by over 800bps backed by favourable revenue mix. Our order book stands strong, and we expect the operational momentum to be stronger in the second half as well.” Paithankar said that the company continues to expand its operations capacity both in India and the US. The Indian module capacity has expanded by 3 GW during Q2 to reach 16.1 GW and US capacity now stands at 2.6 GW with acquisition of Meyer Berger assets outlining our strong commitment towards US market.
“The demand outlook for US market remains robust and our rampup is progressing as per schedule.” Waaree has reaffirmed its FY26 EBITDA guidance of Rs 5,500 to Rs 6,000 crores. This outlook is supported by strong orderbook, focused margin management, prudent capital investments and strategic acquisitions.