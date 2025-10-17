In a separate statement, Amit Paithankar, Whole Time Director & CEO, Waaree Energies Ltd said: “This quarter is the best ever quarter in terms of revenue and profitability. Our EBITDA margin expanded by over 800bps backed by favourable revenue mix. Our order book stands strong, and we expect the operational momentum to be stronger in the second half as well.” Paithankar said that the company continues to expand its operations capacity both in India and the US. The Indian module capacity has expanded by 3 GW during Q2 to reach 16.1 GW and US capacity now stands at 2.6 GW with acquisition of Meyer Berger assets outlining our strong commitment towards US market.