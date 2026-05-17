Vodafone Idea Posts ₹51,970 Crore Profit for Q4 on Reduction in Statutory Liabilities

"Consequently, in accordance with Ind AS 109, the financial liability of Rs 80,502 crore as at December 31, 2025, was derecognised and the revised financial liability of Rs 24,880 crore was recognised, which is the present value of future payments as stated above. The resulting difference of Rs 55,622 crore (including impact of reassessed amount) along with net impact of other related provisions has been credited to the statement of Profit and Loss," the filing said.