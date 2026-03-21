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Vedanta Reuses 85 Million Cubic Metres of Water Across Operations in FY26

The announcement comes a day ahead of World Water Day on March 22, underscoring the company's commitment to scalable water management in a water-stressed world

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Vedanta Reuses 85 Million Cubic Metres of Water Across Operations in FY26
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Vedanta Ltd, the country's leading metals and mining conglomerate, has recycled and reused over 85 million cubic metres of water across its operations in FY26 till February, amid global warnings of a 40% water shortfall by 2030.

The announcement comes a day ahead of World Water Day on March 22, underscoring the company's commitment to scalable water management in a water-stressed world.

In the wake of growing water stress from climate variability and surging demand, Vedanta is steadfast in responsible water stewardship, ramping up tech-driven efficiency, ecosystem restoration, and community partnerships to achieve full 'Net Water Positive' status by 2030, the company said in a statement.

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Vedanta's water strategy rests on three pillars -- recycle (reusing treated water to cut freshwater use), conserve (enhancing efficiency to lower consumption), and replenish (recharging via watershed and community projects), the statement added.

The company has also steadily strengthened its water management practices across its industrial operations, achieving a 31% water recycling rate, which is among the highest ranges observed in water-intensive industries globally, through advanced treatment and reuse systems.

Vedanta Ltd is among the world's leading producers of metals, oil & gas, critical minerals, power and technology.

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