Vedanta Recycles Nearly 15 MT Waste in FY25

Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said it has recycled or reused nearly 15 million tonnes of waste in FY25.
Additionally, it has maintained 100% utilisation of fly ash -- a high-volume industrial byproduct -- since FY21, reflecting sustained progress across its operations.
"This milestone reaffirms the company's commitment to sustainable development and responsible waste management, underscoring its focus on building a robust circular economy," the company said in a statement on the occasion of Global Recycling Day.
Vedanta continues to embed innovative practices that transform waste streams into valuable resources, aligning business growth with environmental stewardship and a clear target to achieve zero legacy waste by 2035.
The company is advancing a strong circular economy approach by converting waste streams such as ash, slag, and refinery residues into gainful resources such as in cement, bricks, and road construction, and other byproducts supplied to downstream industries through strategic partnerships.
It is also enhancing resource efficiency through initiatives like tailings recovery and dry tailings management -- tailings being the residual materials left after extracting valuable minerals from ore -- which improve material recovery while reducing water use, with processed tailings increasingly repurposed for industrial applications, the statement added.