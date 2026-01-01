  1. home
NMDC Iron Ore Output grows 15% in December, Sales Rise 19%

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest iron ore mining company, catering to the country's over 20% for the key steel making raw material.

Updated on:
NMDC Iron Ore Output grows 15% in December, Sales Rise 19%
NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest iron ore mining company, catering to the country's over 20 per cent need for the key steel making raw material.

The miner produced 5.40 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore in December 2025, higher than 4.71 MT in the same month in 2024.

Iron ore sales rose to 6.64 MT in the month under review from 3.91 MT in December 2024.

1 January 2026

NMDC's cumulative production rose to 36.89 MT in April-December FY26 from 30.77 MT in the nine-month period of the preceding FY25.

Sales during the period also surged to 34.92 MT from 31.80 MT in April-December 2024-25.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest iron ore mining company, catering to the country's over 20% need for the key steel making raw material.

Published At:
