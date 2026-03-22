Vedanta Moves NCLAT Against Adani’s Jaiprakash Associates Deal; Calls It 'Commercial Conspiracy'

On the other hand, lenders maintained that the process was conducted in full compliance with IBC rules, that no bidder holds an automatic right to win on the strength of headline value alone, and that plans were assessed across multiple dimensions — including upfront cash, feasibility and execution track record. Adani's bid, they said, was preferred because it offered around ₹6,000 crore upfront with full payment within two years. Vedanta's plan, by contrast, stretched payments out over as long as five years. The revised Vedanta offer was rejected on the grounds that it arrived after the bidding process had formally closed, and that accepting it would have required restarting proceedings from scratch.