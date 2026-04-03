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Vedanta Group Firm HZL's Production of Mined Metal, Refined Metal Rises in Q4; Silver Output Slips

The company's wind power generation also dropped by 11% to 56 million units in the reporting quarter from 63 million units in the year-ago period

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Vedanta Group Firm HZL's Production of Mined Metal, Refined Metal Rises in Q4; Silver Output Slips
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Vedanta group firm HZL has reported an increase in the production of mined metal and refined metal, but a slight decrease in silver production in the fourth quarter of FY26.

The company's mined metal production increased by two per cent to 3,15,000 tonnes and its refined metal output rose by five per cent to 2,82,000 tonnes in the January-March quarter of FY26.

Mined metal production refers to extracting raw ore from the earth and producing a concentrate that contains impurities. Refined metal production is the subsequent purification process, enhancing the grade to over 99% purity for industrial use.

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In a statement, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) has said that its silver production dropped marginally by 0.2% to 176 tonnes in the latest fourth quarter compared to 177 tonnes produced in the year-ago period.

The company's wind power generation also dropped by 11% to 56 million units in the reporting quarter from 63 million units in the year-ago period.

HZL is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top five silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75% of the primary zinc market in India.

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