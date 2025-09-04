UTI AMC Appoints Vetri Subramaniam as MD & CEO

Rahman, a UTI veteran since 1998, has been leading the company since 2018 and oversaw the firm's initial public offering (IPO) in 2020. He has overseen UTI's rapid growth and expansion since then. Under his leadership, UTI AMC's market capitalisation tripled to over ₹18,000 crore, and its AUM grew sevenfold to ₹21.93 lakh crore in 2025.