Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 Profit Remains Flat at ₹241-Cr; Revenue Rises 9%

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company posted a flat Q2 profit of ₹241 crore while revenue increased by 9%.

PTI
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, part of Aditya Birla Capital, on Friday reported a flat growth in profit after tax at Rs 241.3 crore for the three months ended September 2025.

The asset management firm had posted a profit after tax of Rs 242.4 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSL AMC) said in a stock exchange filing.

The company's revenue from operations rose 9 per cent to Rs 461.3 crore in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal (FY26) from Rs 424.2 crore in the year-ago period.

ABSL AMC's assets under management stood at Rs 4.25 lakh crore at the end of September 2025, a growth of 11 per cent.

For the first half of FY26, the company reported a PAT of Rs 518.4 crore, reflecting an 8 per cent growth compared to the same period of the last year.

Its revenue from operations increased 12 per cent to Rs 909 crore.

Shares of the asset management company were trading 2 per cent lower at Rs 834.35 on the BSE in the afternoon trade. 

