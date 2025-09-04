Insurance Cos Will Have to Reverse Accumulated ITC After GST Exemption Kicks in

Mohan further said, "While policyholders will directly benefit from zero tax on premiums, insurers will be required to reverse the ITC accumulated till 21st September, 2025. This reversal obligation effectively converts legitimate credits, accrued when insurance was a taxable supply, into a cost burden for insurers." Deloitte India Partner & Indirect Tax Leader Mahesh Jaising said as per the FAQ, ITC accumulated at higher rates can continue to be utilised, but ITC relating to supplies that become exempt must be reversed proportionately from September 22.