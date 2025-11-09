TVS Motor Co Gearing Up For Bigger Ride In Europe: Chairman Sudarshan Venu

Venu further said, "I think with the expanding product portfolio of TVS, there's an opportunity in industrialised countries as well, where we will definitely work to delight the customer with some exciting products that are catering to these markets." Sharing the roadmap for expansion in the European market, Venu said,"We are starting with Italy, and we'll expand to some other markets as well such as Spain and Portugal." The company has already established its foothold in various markets in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, ASEAN and South Asian regions. In 2024-25, its two-wheeler exports grew 22.8%, reaching 10.9 lakh units, from 10.1 lakh units in the previous year riding on strong performance led by Africa and Latin America. Export had contributed 24% to the company's revenues.