TVS Motor Co Partners Noise for EV-Smartwatch Integration

This integration connects the TVS iQube electric scooter with a special edition Noise smartwatch, customised to provide real-time access to critical updates including vehicle status, battery insights, tyre pressure, and safety alerts along with a plethora of native watch features

PTI
TVS Motor
TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has partnered with connected lifestyle brand Noise for electric vehicle-smartwatch integration to enable riders to connect with their vehicles.

This integration connects the TVS iQube electric scooter with a special edition Noise smartwatch, customised to provide real-time access to critical updates including vehicle status, battery insights, tyre pressure, and safety alerts along with a plethora of native watch features, the company said in a statement.

"By integrating the TVS iQube with a connected smartwatch, we are empowering our riders with smarter, safer and more intuitive journeys while shaping the future of mobility in India," TVS Motor Company Senior Vice President - Head Commuter & EV Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media, Aniruddha Haldar said.

The TVS iQube Noise Smartwatch will be exclusively available on the TVS iQube official website at an introductory price of ₹2,999, the company said.

On the partnership with TVS, Noise Co-Founder, Amit Khatri said, "As consumers look for smarter, more integrated ways to move through their day, this first-of-its-kind experience reflects our commitment to pushing boundaries, delivering purposeful technology, and shaping the future of connected living in India."

