TVS Group’s Atelier Expressions Acquires French Porcelain House J.L. Coquet

TVS Venu International Holdings Pte. Ltd., the holding company of TVS Motor Company, has acquired the French Limoges porcelain manufacturer J.L. Coquet through Group’s lifestyle venture, Atelier Expressions.
The Singapore-based company is led by Executive Director Tara S. Venu, wife of TVS Motor Company MD Sudarshan Venu.
“I have long admired the creations of J.L. Coquet, which reflect a timeless heritage and craftsmanship. J.L. Coquet’s ethos aligns perfectly with our philosophy of bringing brands rooted in exceptional quality and artistry to a global stage,” said S. Venu, Executive Director, Atelier Expressions.
Founded in 1824 in Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat, France, J.L. Coquet produces Limoges porcelain through over 20 handcrafting stages and holds the IGP Limoges and EPV labels. Its clients include Michelin-starred chefs such as Anne-Sophie Pic, Hélène Darroze, Stéphanie Le Quellec, Yannick Alléno, Pierre Gagnaire, Gordon Ramsay, and Thomas Keller, as well as hospitality groups including Four Seasons George V, The Peninsula, La Réserve (Paris), The Dorchester (London), St. Regis (Hong Kong), and Royal Mansour (Marrakech).
TVS Group's Plans For J.L. Coquet
Following the acquisition, CEO Sébastien Cich will continue in his role. Atelier Expressions has also onboarded Renaud Paul-Dauphin, former Head of the Tableware Division at Hermès Group, as its Director in Paris.
“I am honoured to join Atelier Expressions and contribute to building a curated portfolio of lifestyle brands. Sudarshan and Tara Venu’s respect for J.L. Coquet’s savoir-faire and their clarity of vision are truly inspiring,” said Renaud Paul-Dauphin, Director, Atelier Expressions.
Under Atelier Expressions, J.L. Coquet will expand its retail presence with showrooms in New York, Seoul, and Paris, while launching new collections and partnerships. The TVS Group also plans Studio Coquet, a 2026 initiative for collaborations with chefs. Atelier Expressions invests in other lifestyle ventures, including Khadak, a restaurant in Dubai, and Hedon, a luxury motorcycle helmet brand in London.
“Atelier Expressions is a reflection of our belief that craftsmanship and creativity transcend borders,” said Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company. “We see immense potential in supporting artisanal excellence globally while staying rooted in values of authenticity and quality.”