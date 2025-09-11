  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Temasek eyes stake in balaji wafers heres whats behind its rising appetite for indian snack players

Corporate

Temasek Eyes Stake in Balaji Wafers; Here’s What’s Behind Its Rising Appetite for Indian Snack Players

The Virani family-owned snacks company has a major presence in central and western parts of the country, with more than 80% of its total revenue coming mainly from Gujarat

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Gargi Shukla
Updated on:
Updated on:
Temasek Eyes Stake in Balaji Wafers; Here’s What’s Behind Its Rising Appetite for Indian Snack Players
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Temasek is mulling to invest in Balaji Wafers. 

  • The Virani family-owned Indian snacks company has a strong presence in central and western India. 

  • The development comes around a time when the market is projected to grow at an 8.63% CAGR. 

Temasek is eyeing another acquisition in the Indian food and snacks sector in less than a year’s time. The Singapore government’s investment arm is mulling to invest in the Virani family-owned Balaji Wafers. The deal might value the Gujarat-based company at around ₹ 38,000-40,000 crore, the Mint reported. 

“These are initial days, and the company is engaging with prospective investors, including Temasek, that is betting big on this space,” the Mint reported, citing a source. “Currently, the intention of the promoters is to sell around a 10% stake and unlock some value,” the source added. 

The Virani family-owned snacks company is famous for its products like chips, noodles, and wafers. It has a major presence in central and western India, with more than 80% of its total revenue coming mainly from Gujarat.

Mr Lim Boon Heng, Chairman of Temasek - Temasek
CCI Okays Temasek Holdings Minority Stake Purchase in Haldiram Snacks Food

BY PTI

The development comes almost a year after Temasek invested in homegrown food and snacking brands like Haldiram and Rebel Foods. The Singapore government’s investment arm acquired a 10% stake in Haldiram for $1 billion last year and infused funds worth $180 million in Rebel Foods. Rebel Foods runs cloud kitchens and stores for companies like Faasos, Behrouz Biryani and Oven Story Pizza. 

Apart from this, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, via its consumer products arm, acquired Bengaluru-based SIL Food India. Tata Consumer Products also has a joint venture with American giant PepsiCo to manufacture and sell packaged snack Ching’s Schezwan Chutney flavoured Kurkure. 

These developments have come around a time when the Indian snacks market size is projected to grow at an 8.63% CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) from ₹46,571 crore in 2024 to ₹1,01,811.2 crore in 2033, according to a report by IMARC. The growth is fueled by rising disposable incomes, a growing young population, and increasing demand for ready-to-eat snacks, the report added. 

“The major drivers of India snacks market include rapid urbanisation and a gradual shift in consumer lifestyle towards various convenience foods,” the IMARC said in its report. 

Related Content
Related Content

Major players in the sector include Balaji Wafers & Namkeens, Bikaji Foods International, Bikanervala, Haldiram Snacks Food, ITC, Parle Products, PepsiCo, Pratap Snacks, Sundrop Brands, and TTK Foods.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×