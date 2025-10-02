TCS Sues SpiceJet for ₹2.34 Cr Unpaid Dues; Seeks IGI Airport Assets

Delhi High Court has summoned SpiceJet after a TCS lawsuit over unpaid dues.
The Delhi High Court last week issued a summons to SpiceJet in a case filed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) over unpaid dues. The IT major is seeking seizure of the airline's property at Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 1D in New Delhi.
In an order passed on September 25, Justice Jyoti Singh directed the budget carrier to file its written statement within 30 days, along with an affidavit on admission or denial of TCS’s documents. The matter is scheduled to be heard on November 14.
TCS has approached the court to recover ₹2.34 crore, along with interest, from SpiceJet for services provided between July 2019 and September 2023.
According to TCS’s counsel, Asav Rajan, the airline has “blatantly refused to pay” against invoices and agreed payment schedules since 2020, while ignoring repeated requests for settlement, The Economic Times reported.
He added that SpiceJet failed to appear for mediation despite multiple opportunities provided by the court’s legal services committee.
The dispute stems from a 2018 multipronged services agreement under which TCS was tasked with developing and supporting the SAP S/4HANA software system to streamline SpiceJet’s business operations, a service it continued to provide until 2023. SAP S/4HANA is an enterprise software that integrates core business functions such as finance, supply chain, sales, production, and human resources.
Rajan argued that despite TCS accommodating SpiceJet’s financial difficulties by accepting revised payment plans, the airline defaulted on its commitments. The petition further notes that TCS continued to extend services in good faith due to the long-standing relationship between the two companies.
TCS told the court that in January 2024, SpiceJet acknowledged its outstanding dues but failed to clear them despite receiving a detailed invoice breakdown. Even after repeated follow-ups and reminders, the airline did not honour its commitments.
As the default continued, TCS served a legal notice on June 15, 2024, demanding payment. However, SpiceJet neither responded nor made any payment, prompting TCS to file the recovery suit before the Delhi High Court.