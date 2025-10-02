TCS Layoffs: IT Union Complains of 2,500 'Forced' Resignations to Maharashtra CM

NITES has written to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis over alleged "illegal" layoffs at TCS.
The union claims nearly 2,500 TCS employees in Pune were forced to resign or abruptly removed.
TCS had earlier announced plans to cut about 2% of its 600,000+ workforce.
The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) on Wednesday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding alleged "illegal layoffs" at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
The union claimed that TCS in Pune alone has "forced to resign or abruptly removed" nearly 2,500 employees in recent weeks.
"The abrupt loss of livelihood has created a climate of fear, anxiety, and hopelessness across the IT workforce in Maharashtra," said Harpreet Singh Saluja, President of NITES.
The complaint comes amid several online allegations of forced resignations and layoffs at the Mumbai-based IT giant. Earlier this year, TCS announced plans to lay off about 2% of its over 600,000-strong workforce. At the time, estimates put the number of employees being affected globally at 12,261. These layoffs, part of TCS' plan to become "future ready," were expected to be implemented over FY26 and target middle and senior-grade employees.
However, recent social media posts from users claiming to be ex-TCS employees suggest that the impact of the layoffs is far wider. Some have alleged coercion by the company.
On Reddit, one user claimed the number exceeded 30,000 by the end of September.
"On July 27, 2025, TCS issued an internal circular announcing plans to release around 12,000 mid- to senior-level employees. However, the number is much higher than the initial announcement and had already exceeded 38,621 by September 30, 2025. This number is recognized, sanctioned, and accepted based on a discussion with a TCS HR executive (name undisclosed)," the post read.
In another port, a user claiming to be a TCS employee recounted that their team was tasked with modernising 15 outdated IBM-based applications for an American client, only to find that a full rewrite was necessary. Despite warnings, management pushed for an impossible one-month timeline, making the project outcome-based and extremely stressful. After four months of relentless work, the team’s manager was abruptly terminated without notice or severance.
The user wrote, "Two days ago, HR called my manager and terminated him immediately, citing 'poor performance' and 'inability to deliver.' The real reason? Since the project didn’t generate billing, he was deemed a 'non-billable resource.'"
"He did not receive any severance pay and was forced to resign," the post said.
"This man has a wife and two daughters. After years of loyal service, he is being discarded as if he never mattered. It is unfair, unethical, and heartbreaking that TCS punishes employees for management’s poor planning and impossible client promises," the post added.
NITES’ complaint also mentions similar allegations:
"A large number are over 40 years of age, burdened with EMIs, school fees, medical expenses, and responsibilities towards aging parents. For them, finding alternative employment in today’s competitive market is almost impossible. Families who had planned their futures around the security of these jobs are now left devastated. Children’s education is at risk, loans may go unpaid, and households face emotional trauma and financial collapse," the letter said.
The union is urging the state government to take action to protect affected employees, calling for an immediate investigation into "illegal" terminations, enforcement of their rights under the Industrial Disputes Act 1947, a halt to further layoffs, and accountability for the company’s top management.
TCS has denied these claims, calling them "inaccurate and purposefully mischievous."
"Only a limited number of employees have been affected by our recent initiative to realign skills in our organisation. Those who have been affected have been provided due care and severance, as applicable to each individual circumstance," the company said in a statement, according to NDTV Profit.