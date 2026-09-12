UNSC Reform Can No Longer Wait, Says PM Modi At BRICS 2026

Introduction

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for faster reform of the United Nations Security Council. He said text-based negotiations on the issue should be tied to a firm timeline and clear results.

At the BRICS summit's opening session in New Delhi, he also said the grouping should help the Global South move from following rules to helping shape them.

Modi proposed that BRICS train young diplomats from Global South countries in negotiation, practical training and legal expertise. The summit also fell on United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, which Modi called a “happy coincidence”.

“It is particularly significant that such a decision is being taken on a day dedicated to the Global South. India is ready to take the lead on this issue,” he added.