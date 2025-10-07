Tata Ready to Help SP Group With Its Debt, Seeks Govt Support for Share Buyback

According to a Moneycontrol report, Tata Group has offered to buy back 4–5% of the stake held by the Mistry family-led SP Group. The Tatas are still deliberating on how to proceed with the transaction, excluding an initial public offering. But any such plan would face two hurdles: a potential capital gains tax from stock buybacks under current laws and funding constraints, as Tata Sons must finance the buyback without taking new debt after surrendering its NBFC licence.