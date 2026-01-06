Tata, JSW, SAIL And 25 Other Steel Makers Colluded to Fix Prices, Finds CCI

India is the world’s second-largest producer of crude steel. JSW Steel holds a 17.5% share of the domestic market, followed by Tata Steel at 13.3% and SAIL at 10%, according to data from commodities consultancy BigMint. The CCI can impose penalties of up to three times a company’s profit or 10% of its turnover, whichever is higher, for each year of alleged wrongdoing. Individual executives may also face fines.