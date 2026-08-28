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Mahindra Makes BaaS Available Across Electric SUV Range: Check New Prices

Mahindra has expanded its Battery-as-a-Service programme to the BE 6 SPORTEQ, XEV 9S and XEV 9e, allowing customers to finance the vehicle and battery separately

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anjali Pal
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Updated on:
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Mahindra Makes BaaS Available Across Electric SUV Range: Check New Prices
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mahindra has extended its Battery-as-a-Service programme across its entire Electric Origin SUV portfolio.

  • Under the scheme, the BE 6 SPORTEQ starts at ₹11.45 lakh, while the XEV 9S and XEV 9e start at ₹12.65 lakh and ₹13.90 lakh, respectively.

  • Battery financing comes at an effective usage cost of ₹3.75 per km, subject to the applicable financing terms.

Mahindra & Mahindra has expanded its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme across its entire Electric Origin SUV portfolio, making the offering available on the BE 6 SPORTEQ, XEV 9S and XEV 9e.

The company said the programme is aimed at making electric vehicle (EV) ownership more accessible by allowing customers to finance the vehicle and battery separately through a dual-financing structure.

Under the BaaS programme, the BE 6 SPORTEQ starts at ₹11.45 lakh, while battery financing carries an effective usage cost of ₹3.75 per km, according to Mahindra.

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Mahindra BaaS: XEV 9S, XEV 9e Get Lower Entry Prices

Mahindra said the BaaS programme received a strong response from customers following its introduction with the BE 6 SPORTEQ. The company is now extending it across all variants of the model.

The programme has also been introduced for Mahindra’s flagship Electric Origin SUVs, the XEV 9S and XEV 9e. With BaaS, the XEV 9S starts at ₹12.65 lakh, while the XEV 9e starts at ₹13.90 lakh.

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Battery financing for both models is available at an effective usage cost of ₹3.75 per km, according to the company. Mahindra said the structure lowers the upfront purchase cost and gives customers greater flexibility in managing their monthly payments.

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Battery Financing Comes With Conditions

Mahindra clarified that BaaS is a finance product offered by the respective financier and is not a pay-per-use programme. Approval is subject to the financier’s terms and conditions.

The company said the quoted BaaS prices are based on a battery EMI starting at ₹6,975, an effective usage cost of ₹3.75 per km, 60 km of daily usage and a specific down payment.

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The battery EMI can vary depending on factors such as battery size, down payment and loan tenure. The quoted BaaS prices also exclude charging, maintenance and repair costs, along with charger costs, road tax, insurance, TCS and other applicable statutory levies.

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Mahindra said the programme is intended for personal use only and forms part of its efforts to offer more flexible ownership options while lowering the initial cost of switching to an EV.

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