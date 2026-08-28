Meta AI Glasses Update Targets Covert Recording, Here’s What Changes

Meta’s new update will stop AI glasses from recording if users cover the camera LED after starting a recording.
The company has also launched an awareness campaign to explain how the capture LED works.
The move comes as governments and regulators push technology companies to address privacy and safety concerns around AI-powered devices.
A new update from Meta will stop its artificial intelligence (AI) glasses from recording if a user starts filming and then covers the camera’s LED, according to a company announcement.
The update is part of Meta’s efforts to strengthen tamper detection and prevent misuse of its AI-powered glasses. The company had previously announced improvements that could disable the glasses’ cameras when physical tampering was detected.
Meta Vice President of Wearables Alex Himel said the latest change is aimed at further addressing attempts to bypass the glasses’ recording indicator.
Meta Launches Awareness Campaign For Capture LED
Alongside the software update, Meta has launched a campaign to educate users and the public about the capture LED on its AI glasses.
The company said the campaign will explain what the LED means and when it indicates that the glasses are capturing an image or video. Meta said the aim is to make the technology easier for people to understand as AI glasses become more widely used.
The company has placed the capture LED on the glasses so that people nearby can know when the device is recording. The new tamper-detection measure is intended to ensure that covering the LED does not allow recording to continue unnoticed.
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AI Glasses Safety Comes Amid Wider Scrutiny
Meta’s move comes as technology companies face growing pressure over the safety and privacy risks associated with digital platforms and emerging technologies.
Separately, Australian officials have pointed to Meta’s recent changes to how teenagers use Facebook and Instagram in the US as evidence that social media companies have tools to protect young users. Australian Communications Minister Anika Wells told Reuters that companies have the technology to address harmful and addictive features but have not always used it.
Meta has agreed to pay up to $18 billion over a decade and introduce changes to Facebook and Instagram in the US as part of a settlement with nearly all US states over allegations that the platforms were designed to be addictive to children. Meta has denied wrongdoing.